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Finn Harps suffer heavy defeat in Limerick

Finn Harps have been beaten 3-0 by Treaty United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Market’s Field this evening.

The home side led at the break thanks to goals from Ronan Manning and Cian Curtis.

It was game over on 53 minutes when Curtis struck his second of the evening.

Michael Cooke was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division games, UCD were beaten 4-3 by Bray Wanderers at Belfield, Cobh were 1-0 winners over Athlone and Kerry beat Wexford 2-1.

Finn Harps are at home to Longford Town next Friday evening.

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