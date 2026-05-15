McGarvey calls for additional roads staff in Donegal

Councillor Pauric McGarvey has called for additional staff to be allocated to the roads department, warning that current staffing levels are in single figures and are contributing to significant delays in works being carried out.

His comments were made at a recent meeting of the Letterkenny–Milford Municipal District, where there was general agreement in the chamber that the issue needs to be addressed.

Councillor McGarvey has asked that the Human Resources department be contacted to explore whether staffing for the roads section can be prioritised.