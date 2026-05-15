Minister Browne promises defective concrete announcements within weeks

The Housing Minister’s visit to Donegal is continuing today.

James Browne attended the revival project at the Old Letterkenny Courthouse this morning, along with visits to social housing developments under construction at Windyhall and Oran Hill.

The Minister is also due to meet the Defective Concrete Block Committee later this afternoon.

Minister Browne says he expects several announcements relating to defective concrete in the coming weeks:

Speaking at the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny today, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John McLaughlin said the county is performing at a record level in terms of housing delivery.

He said there are currently around 600 homes under construction across the county through council-led projects, alongside defective concrete rebuilds and private developments.

The comments have generated divided opinion.

Sinn Féin Chief Whip, Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn says he was taken aback by the statement.

However, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Paul Canning says that efforts are underway to increase the threshold for affordable housing, and that today is a good day in the county: