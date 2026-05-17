No injuries reported following Portnablagh collision

Motorists have escaped injury following a collision in Portnablagh this afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on the N56 at Faugher at around 12:15pm.
Gardaí have confirmed no injuries have been reported at the time.
Motorists have escaped injury following a collision in Portnablagh this afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on the N56 at Faugher at around 12:15pm.
Gardaí have confirmed no injuries have been reported at the time.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland