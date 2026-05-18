Renewed appeal for witnesses after fatal N15 collision

Gardaí have made a renewed appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision on the N15 in Birchill on Saturday.

Two men, 30-year-old Caoilan Bushe from Letterbarrow and Leon Shovlin, who was in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Also in that vehicle, a man and a woman in their 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

In another vehicle, a man and a woman in their 40s, were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 1:30pm and 2:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on 074-974-0190.