Two remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court on drug charges

Two men who were described in court as being involved in the supply of drugs in the city with one of them described as part of ‘an organised criminal gang’ and the other as being ‘a close associate’ have been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

A woman charged along with the men was granted bail as police did not oppose it.

Colm McGuinness (35) of Fernabbey Drive in Derry was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, possessing class A drugs, possessing class B drugs, being concerned in the supply of drugs and possessing criminal property on May 15.

Stephen Gerard Cooke (37) of Leafair Park in Derry was charged with obstructing police in the course of a drugs search on May 15 and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs on May 4.

Helena Nash (43) of Clon Dara in Derry was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply,being concerned in the supply of class A, possessing criminal property and allowing drugs to be used on her premises on May 15.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail in the cases of McGuinness and Cooke.

The court was told that police searched an address and McGuinness and Cooke were present.

A quantity of class A drugs valued at between £4,000 and £8,000 was found, deal bags, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

A sum of money was also found.

During the course of the search Nash was said to have arrived at the premises which was her address with two other females in a Range Rover.

A search was carried of the vehicle out but nothing found.

All three were arrested and it was discovered that Cooke was alleged to have secreted his phone during the search and when the phone was recovered he said there was no PIN code which was false.

The defendant McGuinness was described as being involved in organised crime gang for a period of years and being ‘deeply involved’ in the supply of drugs with Cooke being his close associate acting as a driver.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney for Cooke and McGuinness said that there could be a delay of many months before the case could be dealt with.

He said as regards Cooke the court should not lose sight of the charges which were less than the others.

District Judge Suzanne Rice said that these were serious charges and she could not be satisfied bail conditions could be imposed.

Bail was refused and both men were remanded in custody to appear again on May 28.

As regards Nash bail was agreed by police and she was bailed to appear again on May 28.