Chair of PCSP hits out at damage to road safety device

The Chair of the Policing Community Safety Partnership has criticised vandals who damaged road safety equipment in Derry City and Strabane.

Speed Indicator Devices show drivers their speed in real time in red or green, depending on their speed compared to the limit.

The devices are installed in specific locations requested by local residents, such as on streets with heavy traffic or areas near schools, to promote safer driving.

Currently, the partnership is not permitted to buy new devices, meaning repairs have to be carried out, which takes time.

Chair, Alderman Keith Kerrigan says now the community will have to wait for one in their area: