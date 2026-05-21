Kerry name squad for Donegal clash in Killarney

Kerry and Donegal will renew their rivalry this Saturday when they meet in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

On the team news front Donegal are expected to release their panel on Friday morning but Kerry did reveal their squad Thursday evening.

The Kingdom are still without a number of key players from last years All Ireland Final with Gavin White, Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy, Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney not named.

Joe O’Connor, Graham O’Sullivan and Brian Ó Beaglaoich are included after missing the Munster Final.

David Clifford will start with his brother Paudie on the bench.

Highland Radio Sport will have full match coverage from Kerry v Donegal this Saturday afternoon in association with Highland Motors Letterkenny.