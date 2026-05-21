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Kerry v Donegal Preview with Brendan Kilcoyne

Brendan Kilcoyne

Here we go again!

Kerry and Donegal will renew their rivalry this Saturday in Killarney when the consensus two best teams in the country meet in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Despite Jim McGuinness’ side claiming a 3-20 to 2-10 win over The Kingdom in the National League Division 1 Final at Croke Park back in March, there is a feeling that this weekend is where the white-hot intensity of championship football will kick in.

Kerry’s 1-26 to 0-19 win in last year’s All-Ireland Final is, perhaps, the only appliable metric to determine who has had the upper hand in this rivalry over the past couple of years.

Jack O’Connor’s team come into the game as favourites this weekend: Home advantage. Munster Champions. All-Ireland Champions.

Donegal, meanwhile, travel south having suffered a shock six-point defeat to Down in the Ulster SFC Quarter-Final in Letterkenny last month.

Former Donegal selector Brendan Kilcoyne has been looking forward to the clash with Highland’s Mark Gallagher and says it’s an exciting weekend ahead…

 

Tune Highland’s way for full, live match commentary with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne from the 3pm throw-in on Saturday afternoon.

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