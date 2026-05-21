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Kris Meeke confirms entry for Donegal Rally

Highland’s Oisin Kelly will Kris Meeke who will compete in the Donegal Rally next month.

Former World Rally Championship driver Kris Meeke has confirmed to Highland Radio Sport that he will compete in the Donegal International Rally next month, his first rally in Ireland since 2008.

The County Tyrone native will race in a Toyota Yaris Rally2 and will have Liam Regan on board as his navigator come the third Friday of June.

Kris is in the county this week as part of the test being run by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team as they continue to develop the Rally2 car for its Irish customer base.

Liam Regan has experience of Donegal both driving and navigating, and competed last year with former World Junior Champion William Creighton.

Kris spoke exclusively with Highland’s Oisin Kelly at the conclusion of the Toyota Gazoo Racing test, an event held by the worlds top rally team.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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