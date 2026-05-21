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Talking Soccer with Keith Cowan – League Of Ireland Preview

Keith Cowan

Finn Harps and Derry City both have home fixtures in the League Of Ireland this week.

In the First Division, Harps welcome Longford Town to Finn Park and will be aiming to get back to winning ways following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at bottom-side Treaty United last time out.

With Kevin McHugh’s side currently sitting in 8th, there’s an opportunity to leapfrog tomorrow’s opponents into 7th in the league table with a win.

Derry City’s turbulent season in the Premier Division has continued in recent weeks.

The Candy Stripes are winless in their last four games and needed a late equaliser to spare their blushes against Waterford last Friday.

Derry play second-placed St. Patrick’s Athletic at Celtic Park tomorrow evening and are then also at home to Shelbourne on Monday.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan has been looking ahead to the action with Highland’s Mark Gallagher…

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