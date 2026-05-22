DANI express concern at proposed Motability changes

Disability Action NI has expressed concern at proposed changes to the Motability Scheme.

The scheme, which operates in the UK, allows people with disabilities to exchange mobility entitlements to lease accessible vehicles, scooters, or powered wheelchairs.

Disability Action says proposed changes aim to increase upfront costs, reduce mileage, increase additional mileage costs, and add an admin fee for cross-border travel. They are questioning why a change would be made to a scheme that has consistently delivered positive outcomes.

Grainne McLaughlin, marketing manager at DANI, says Motability remains crucial, especially given the North’s geography:

In a statement, Motability Operations said, “We know how important Motability Scheme vehicles are for our customers’ independence and the role they play in helping people get to work, education, and medical appointments.

“Around 3 in 4 people who use the Scheme travel within the 10,000-mileage allowance being introduced from 1 July. We understand that, in some circumstances, customers may need to drive more than the mileage allowance included in their lease. We will be introducing an exceptions process for very limited situations and will provide a further update before July.

“Customers who need to drive more than 10,000 miles will still be able to do so, with an excess mileage charge of 25p per mile, in line with the wider retail market. “The core Motability Scheme package remains unchanged, including insurance, servicing, maintenance, and UK breakdown cover.

“The Scheme is evolving to ensure it remains sustainable and continues supporting disabled people with the freedom and independence to access work, education, healthcare, and everyday life.”