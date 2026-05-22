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Education Minister to visit Donegal schools today

Education Minister, Hildegarde Naughton will visit schools in Donegal today during a visit to the county.

At Mulroy College, Milford, Minister Hildegarde Naughton will meet with members of the board of management, parent association representatives, and the student senior leadership team.

She is also set to speak with sixth-year students as they prepare to take their Leaving Certificate examinations, before visiting Scoil Mhuire in Milford.

Minister Naughton will also pay a visit to St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, where she is due to recognise the tradition of the school and its contribution to education for over a century.

St  Eunan’s College recently expressed disappointment over its exclusion from a funding announcement under the Department of Education’s National Development Plan, where only one school in Donegal was included, St Columba’s College in Stranorlar.

This is despite planning permission being granted for extension works at the school in 2022, which is due to expire in 2027.

A petition launched by the Parent’s Association of Saint Eunan’s College, to review that decision, garnered over 4,600 signatures in support.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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