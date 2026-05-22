Water upgrade work set for Woodlands area of Letterkenny

Uisce Éireann are set to begin essential works next week to upgrade the water network in the Woodlands area of Letterkenny.

This project is being delivered as part of the Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works, located along the L1142 Lisnennan Road from the Castleblane junction to Woodland Park, will involve the replacement and upgrade of approximately 1.5km of water mains.

Due to the nature of the works, a road closure will be required along sections of the route, with local access arrangements maintained.

Uisce Éireann says that, as well as reducing the risk of bursts and leaks, the upgrade will increase network capacity to support new housing developments and meet growing demand in Letterkenny.

Farrans Construction will deliver the project on behalf of Uisce Éireann, with completion of the upgrade expected in late autumn this year.