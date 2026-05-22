The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 22/05/26

A morning dominated by an extensive overnight emergency in Donegal Town, balanced with sharp political analysis and the celebration of true local heroes.
Inside Today’s Episode:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We begin with our daily scan of the front pages as the national and local papers hit the shelves.
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🚨 Devastating Blaze at Cherrymore Kitchens: We lead with major breaking news out of Donegal Town. An extensive, destructive fire ripped through the manufacturing facility of Cherrymore Kitchens on the Ballyshannon Road overnight. Garry Martin, Donegal County Council’s Director of Services, joins Greg to outline the massive, hours-long response by six fire service units and nearly 60 personnel to contain the inferno. We have the latest updates on the structural damage and ongoing R267 road closures.
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🏛️ The Friday Panel: Greg is joined by John McAteer, India Kennedy, and Nicholas Crosson to unpack a heavy week of local and national news:
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🚦 Letterkenny Active Travel Works: Is it a necessary evolution or localized gridlock? The panel debates whether the sweeping infrastructure works around Letterkenny are causing unacceptable disruptions or if it’s simply “short-term pain for long-term gain.”
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🗳️ Dáil Sanctions & By-Elections: The team analyzes the political fallout from the recent Dáil vote on imposing sanctions against Israel, as well as a look at the critical by-election battles unfolding today in Dublin and Galway.
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🎵 The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We get a sneak peek at this week’s full-length podcast drop, featuring an exclusive sit-down interview with guest Joe Decks.
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💙 Fight for Aaron: We look ahead to a massive community event taking place in Donegal Town this Sunday. The town is rallying in support of young Aaron Langon and his family as he continues his brave battle with illness.
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🏆 Highland Radio Community Heroes 2026: In a heartwarming segment, Sean Quinn joins Greg live in studio to officially unveil and celebrate this year’s much-deserved winners of the Highland Radio Community Heroes awards.
🎧 Stream the full Friday broadcast and listen back here:
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