The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 20: Joe Decks – Vinyl, Vodka and Me

What happens when the party stops, but the drinking doesn’t? This week, we sit down with well-known DJ and radio contributor Joe Decks for an incredibly raw, honest, and powerful conversation about his battle with alcohol addiction. From the early days of student life and the high-energy nightlife of the DJ booth, Joe details how a normal social habit quietly escalated into a dependency that threatened his relationships, his career, and his life.

Joe opens up about the reality of functioning alcoholism, the hidden warning signs, and the terrifying health crisis that saw him suffer four major seizures due to alcohol withdrawal. He shares the painful truth about recovery—admitting that his early stints in rehab were just to “shut people up”—and describes the exact moment he finally found true acceptance and the will to save himself.

Today, Joe is sober, focused on his music, and rebuilding his life with clarity and stability. Whether you are fighting your own battle, supporting a loved one, or just want to understand the reality of addiction, Joe’s story is a profound reminder that it is never too late for a new beginning.

Key Topics Discussed in This Episode:

The Slippery Slope: How casual college drinking and full-time retail work funded a lifestyle of drinking until 4 AM.

The Illusion of Control: Balancing radio work at Highland while hiding the growing impact of alcohol and avoiding the warning signs.

The Ultimate Wake-Up Call: Dealing with severe panic attacks and surviving four life-threatening alcohol withdrawal seizures.

The Reality of Rehab: Moving through treatments in Galway and Whiteoaks, dealing with relapses, and the difference between going for others versus going for yourself.

The Power of Support: The vital role of AA meetings, the support of family, and the impactful advice of former addiction counsellor Hugh McBride.

Playing the Tape to the End: The daily toolkit, routines, and mental exercises Joe uses to maintain his sobriety and navigate social environments safely.

A New Track: Finding confidence without alcohol, returning to music production, and embracing a future built on stability and contentment.

Quotes from the Episode:

“The third time of treatment… I had acceptance. I knew I could try again or die.”

“I think of our motto: ‘Play the tape to the end.’ I think of the result of that one drink.”

“Now, my confidence is growing… I have stability and contentment. I’m happy.”

Support Resources:

If you or someone you know has been affected by the themes discussed in this episode, support is available: