Donegal keep cool to breeze past ill-disciplined Kerry in Killarney – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney & Brendan Kilcoyne

It was a feisty afternoon in Killarney but Donegal well and truly won the footballing battle against Kerry in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

It finished 2-20 to 0-16 at Fitzgerald Stadium after a dominant performance from Jim McGuinness’ side but most of the talking points came from some major flashpoints in the game.

David Clifford, who was largely forced to play off scraps today, should have received his marching orders after an off-the-ball elbow to the face of Caolan McGonigle on the stroke of half-time which caused a massive melee.

In the same fracas, Michael Burns did see red for Kerry for an eye-splitting uppercut on 2014 Young Footballer Of The Year Ryan McHugh which forced the Kilcar man to make way until mid-way through the second-half.

The goals came in each half from Ciaran Moore and Shea Malone and the result means Donegal progress to Round 2A against one of the other eight winners in Round 1.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time in Killarney…