No action taken on McGuinness or Clifford but County Boards served fines.

Donegal and Kerry will face no suspensions arising from the incidents which took place last Saturday during their All Ireland Round 1 Championship encounter in Killarney but the respective county boards are to be served fines.

In a meeting of the CCCC this morning, the Central Competitions Control Committee have ruled that the events of the day which included a melee at half time, had been dealt with by the referee Sean Hurson on the day.

It was suggested that Jim McGuinness could face a sanction for pushing Diarmaid O’Connor while David Clifford elbowed Caolan McGonagle in the face but neither will face any action.

Both counties have been notified they will be hit with fines for the behaviour of the teams at half time.