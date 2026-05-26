Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

No action taken on McGuinness or Clifford but County Boards served fines.

Donegal and Kerry will face no suspensions arising from the incidents which took place last Saturday during their All Ireland Round 1 Championship encounter in Killarney but the respective county boards are to be served fines.

In a meeting of the CCCC this morning, the Central Competitions Control Committee have ruled that the events of the day which included a melee at half time, had been dealt with by the referee Sean Hurson on the day.

It was suggested that Jim McGuinness could face a sanction for pushing Diarmaid O’Connor while David Clifford elbowed Caolan McGonagle in the face but neither will face any action.

Both counties have been notified they will be hit with fines for the behaviour of the teams at half time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Freamha
News, Top Stories

Fréamha Housing Association to launch its new Five Year Strategic Plan

26 May 2026
RSA 2024 map
News

229 crashes recorded on Donegal roads in 2024

26 May 2026
feena mcmanamon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí issue safety advice ahead of June Bank Holiday weekend

26 May 2026
Broken glass window reflecting blue sky.
News

Windows and toilet smashed in derelict house in Newtowncunningham

26 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Freamha
News, Top Stories

Fréamha Housing Association to launch its new Five Year Strategic Plan

26 May 2026
RSA 2024 map
News

229 crashes recorded on Donegal roads in 2024

26 May 2026
feena mcmanamon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí issue safety advice ahead of June Bank Holiday weekend

26 May 2026
Broken glass window reflecting blue sky.
News

Windows and toilet smashed in derelict house in Newtowncunningham

26 May 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 26/05/2026

26 May 2026
unlocked car
News

Cash stolen from unlocked car in Bundoran

26 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube