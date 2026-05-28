GAA talk with Michael McMullan ahead of big weekend for Derry and Tyrone

It’s a big weekend in GAA for Derry and Tyrone.

The main event is Derry’s trip to the Box-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening for a rendezvous with Ulster rivals Armagh in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

This could well have been this year’s Ulster Final had Derry hung on against Monaghan in the semi-final but that wasn’t the case and, as it turned out, Armagh went on to defeat the Farney men to claim their first Ulster title since 2008.

Tyrone’s seniors aren’t out this weekend but there is a real opportunity for the up-and-coming generation to get their Red Hands on even more silverware.

Derry and reigning champions Tyrone go head-to-head on Friday night in the Ulster Minor Football Final in Letterkenny.

On Saturday, Tyrone’s U20s could retain their All-Ireland title with a win over Kerry at Croke Park.

There’s also a big chance the senior hurlers will win the Nickey Rackard Cup on Saturday with Stephen McGarry’s side facing New York in the decider at GAA HQ from 1pm.

Derry’s hurlers could also claim glory this Saturday as they face off with a fancied Kerry team in the Christy Ring Cup Final.

So, it’s a busy weekend for Donegal’s two north-western neighbours and, to look ahead to all of the above, The Gaelic Life’s Michael McMullan has been speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…