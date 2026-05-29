Clonmany Community Centre warn public of bogus seller

Clonmany Community Centre are warning the public of a scam that is currently circulating in the area.

They have been made aware of an individual driving a white jeep, with a Northern Registration plate, selling kitchen knife sets.

He claims he has a stall at Clonmany Community Centre and has been using the centre’s manager’s name as a reference.

The centre have clarified that they are not associated with this person and are asking anyone that comes across them to contact their local Garda station.