Cork City inflict heavy defeat on Finn Harps

Finn Harps have been beaten 4-0 by Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Turner’s Cross this evening.

A first-half effort from Ruairi Keating had the home side ahead at the break.

Former Harps striker Hans Mpongo doubled the lead on 54 minutes before AJ Bridge and another for Keating sealed a comfortable victory for the league-leaders.

Trevor Welch was live on Highland at full time in Cork…

Elsewhere, UCD won 1-0 against Athlone Town, Longford were 3-1 winners over Treaty, Cobh beat Kerry 2-0 and Bray won 4-0 at home to Wexford.