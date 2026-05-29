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Stunning Dummigan strike not enough for Derry in Dundalk

Derry City have been beaten 2-1 by Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Oriel Park this evening.

A 20th minute Daryl Horgan effort had Dundalk ahead at the interval and it took a Cameron Dummigan wonder-strike on 58 minutes to draw Derry level.

The home side got the winner just two minutes later through Gbemi Arubi.

Kevin McLaughlin has the full time report from Louth…

 

Here’s Dummigan’s stunning volley…

In other top flight games, Shamrock Rovers extended their lead at the top thanks to a 1-0 win over St. Pat’s, Bohemians went second with a 3-1 win in Sligo, it finished 3-3 in a thriller between Drogheda and Waterford and Shels drew 1-1 with Galway.

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