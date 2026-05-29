The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 21: Mickey Joe Harte

Over twenty years since he captured the nation’s attention on You’re a Star and represented Ireland at the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest with the number-one hit “We’ve Got the World,” Mickey Joe reflects openly on the reality of sudden fame, the mechanics of the music industry, and his life off-stage.
In this candid conversation, Mickey Joe dives deep into the turning points of his career. He opens up about the industry decisions that shaped his path, including his regret over walking away from a major recording contract with Sony Music, and shares his experiences navigating prime-time television, from early reality TV to his recent stint on Dancing with the Stars.
We also explore his life at home, his immense pride in his son Percy, and his extraordinary studio collaborations—including the story behind a fascinating, as-yet-unreleased recording with the late Shane MacGowan. Looking ahead, we discuss his enduring passion for his craft and his future ambitions in an ever-changing music industry.
Key Topics Discussed in This Episode:
-
The Eurovision Whirlwind: Looking back at 2003, “We’ve Got the World,” and handling the sudden weight of national expectation.
-
The Sony Crossroads: A raw reflection on the business side of music and the decision to exit a major label recording contract.
-
Television & The Spotlight: Navigating the pressures of reality television and stepping back onto the floor for Dancing with the Stars.
-
Family & Advocacy: Life off-stage and his pride in his son Percy’s journey.
-
Studio Legends: The stories behind his musical collaborations, featuring an exclusive look at an unreleased track recorded with the legendary Shane MacGowan.
-
The Next Chapter: Staying relevant in the modern music industry and future artistic ambitions.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download