The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep 21: Mickey Joe Harte

Over twenty years since he captured the nation’s attention on You’re a Star and represented Ireland at the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest with the number-one hit “We’ve Got the World,” Mickey Joe reflects openly on the reality of sudden fame, the mechanics of the music industry, and his life off-stage.

In this candid conversation, Mickey Joe dives deep into the turning points of his career. He opens up about the industry decisions that shaped his path, including his regret over walking away from a major recording contract with Sony Music, and shares his experiences navigating prime-time television, from early reality TV to his recent stint on Dancing with the Stars.

We also explore his life at home, his immense pride in his son Percy, and his extraordinary studio collaborations—including the story behind a fascinating, as-yet-unreleased recording with the late Shane MacGowan. Looking ahead, we discuss his enduring passion for his craft and his future ambitions in an ever-changing music industry.

Key Topics Discussed in This Episode: