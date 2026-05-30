“The whole of Tyrone should be proud of the lads” – Stephen McGarry

Stephen McGarry was immensely proud of his team’s efforts in Croke Park this afternoon.
His Tyrone side were beaten 2-22 to 2-17 by New York in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at GAA HQ.
McGarry spoke to the media after today’s defeat…
Stephen McGarry was immensely proud of his team’s efforts in Croke Park this afternoon.
His Tyrone side were beaten 2-22 to 2-17 by New York in the Nickey Rackard Cup Final at GAA HQ.
McGarry spoke to the media after today’s defeat…
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