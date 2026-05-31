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WRC Rally Japan: Good showing from Armstrong & Byrne as Evans extends championship lead

It’s all over at the latest event in the World Rally Championship and it’s Welshman Elfyn Evans who has taken victory at Rally Japan to extend his lead in the WRC Championship.

The GR Yaris of Evans and co-driver Scott Martin finished just 12.8 seconds quicker than the Yaris of Frenchman Sebastian Ogier in second.

Sami Pajari of Finland was third in his Yaris –  a further 38.6 seconds back on the winner.

Takamoto Katsuta & Omagh co-driver Aaron Johnston had another good run – they finished 4th and sit 2nd in the championship standings.

Remarkably, the top four were all operating in GR Yaris Rally 1s.

The Fermanagh-Donegal pair of Jon Armstrong & Shane Byrne were the leading M-Sport Ford Puma crew – Armstrong & Byrne finished 8th overall while Derry’s Josh McErlean was 10th.

Here’s the overall top 20…

 

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