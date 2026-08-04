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The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 4th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 4th:

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Van driver taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Derry

4 August 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 4th

4 August 2026
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Pipeline across Gaoth Dobhair Bay set to be replaced as plans to restore long-term water supply on Gola Island progress

4 August 2026
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Yellow rain warning issued for Donegal

4 August 2026
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News, Top Stories

Van driver taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Derry

4 August 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday August 4th

4 August 2026
gola
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pipeline across Gaoth Dobhair Bay set to be replaced as plans to restore long-term water supply on Gola Island progress

4 August 2026
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
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Yellow rain warning issued for Donegal

4 August 2026
Clúid homes in Ardán Rua Letterkenny
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62 families get the keys to new social homes in Letterkenny

4 August 2026
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Recipients of the 2026 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards announced

4 August 2026

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