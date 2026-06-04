Inishowen Councillor says fans being shut out of key championship game

An Inishowen councillor has criticised the decision not to televise or stream the Donegal V Cork match on Saturday week.

Cllr Jack Murray has described it as unacceptable that the match at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will not be shown live on RTÉ or GAA Go.

Councillor Murray says the game, involving last year’s All Ireland finalists Donegal and an improving Cork side, has all the makings of a high-quality contest and should be available to a wider audience.

He is calling for the decision to be reversed, saying supporters are being unfairly shut out:

However, the Highland Radio Sports team will be on the ground providing big match coverage with the build-up, game commentary and reaction.

Head of Sport at Highland Radio, Oisin Kelly told Greg Hughes what listeners can expect: