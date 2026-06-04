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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Ireland’s Amber Barrett looks ahead to final games in World Cup Qualifying campaign

Ireland striker Amber Barrett believes the team have renewed drive heading into the final games of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Carla Ward’s side face table-toppers Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow, fresh from back-to-back wins over Poland.

The side still have a chance of topping their group and Barrett feels the players are full of confidence.

Speaking at a press event in the lead up to the Holland match, the Milford native spoke about her move to Strasbourg and the perks of living in mainland Europe, the campaign for Ireland so far and the “super-sub” label that has been following her for a long time…

 

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