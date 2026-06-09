Appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision that occurred on the Kiltoy Road, Letterkenny, on Saturday, the 6th of June at approx. 11.10pm.

A red Vauxhall Astra crashed into a ditch at that location, and the male driver left the area on foot.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have travelled in that area between 11pm and 11.30pm on that date with a dash-cam to make the footage available.

Those who witnessed the collision or observed a man on foot in that area shortly after 11.10pm are asked to get in touch with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.