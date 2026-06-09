Book of evidence in Donaldson case described as ‘complex’

A sitting of the Special Criminal Court has heard the book of evidence in the case against a man charged with the murder of Denis Donaldson is “quite a complicated matter”, according to reporting in the Irish Daily Mirror.

Former IRA member Donaldson was shot dead in County Donegal in 2006, less than six months after disclosing he was an MI5 and PSNI informer.

49-year-old Antoin Duffy, last of Braade, Kincasslagh faces six charges, including Mr Donaldson’s murder and possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life at Cloghercor, Doochary on dates between April 3 and 4, 2006.

Mr Duffy is also charged with the attempted murder of Liam McGinley on November 19, 2007, at Meenaboll, Churchill and with possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life on the same date and same location.

Senior Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Michael Brown said that the book of evidence was “not quite there yet”, with Defence Cousel, Brendan Grehan saying that he suspects “there is a lot of material above and beyond what is in the book of evidence”.

Mr Justice Patrick McGrath remanded Duffy into custody to appear again on July 6th for service of the book.