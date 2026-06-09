Burglary of musical equipment in Burt

Investigations are ongoing following a burglary which took place at a vacant house in the area of Toulett, Burt.

This happened between 2pm on Friday, May 29, and 10:30am on Thursday, June 4.

The front door of a vacant house in that area was forced open, and entry was gained.

A number of items of musical equipment were stolen from within, namely a small snare drum, a Behringer PA system, a Fender Frontman amp, and a Thomann PA system.

Gardaí have made an appeal for anyone who may have observed any type of suspicious activity, vehicles, or people in that area between those dates to get in touch with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

They have also asked if anyone finds similar musical equipment for sale on a second hand basis to alert Gardaí.