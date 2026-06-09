Concerns emerge over use of new Letterkenny transport hub by town buses

A Letterkenny Milford councillor has called for urgent talks with the National Transport Authority over how the town’s planned transport hub will operate.

Cllr Michael McBride says it has emerged that town bus services are not currently expected to use the facility when it is completed.

The issue came to light following a meeting involving elected members and Local Link representatives.

Councillor McBride, who originally proposed the hub, had envisaged it as a central interchange where passengers could arrive in Letterkenny on rural services and connect easily to town buses to reach different parts of the town.

He says he will now seek clarification from the NTA, adding that the project needs to be delivered in a way that fully supports accessibility and public transport links: