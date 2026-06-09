FAI under mounting pressure over Israel games

Pressure is growing on the FAI over the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming fixtures against Israel, with the issue due to be debated in the Dáil today.

The association is seeking to have October’s match moved from Dublin to a neutral venue, with Hungary emerging as the most likely option

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin and a number of campaign groups are calling for the fixtures to be cancelled altogether.

A public meeting is being held in Blanchardstown this evening, where speakers are expected to urge a boycott of the games and voice opposition to what organisers describe as the sportswashing of genocide.

Stuart Gilhooly, solicitor with the Players Football Association of Ireland is one of the speakers, he says there is a motion going to an FAI EGM to stop the game: