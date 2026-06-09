Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

FAI under mounting pressure over Israel games

Pressure is growing on the FAI over the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming fixtures against Israel, with the issue due to be debated in the Dáil today.

The association is seeking to have October’s match moved from Dublin to a neutral venue, with Hungary emerging as the most likely option

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin and a number of campaign groups are calling for the fixtures to be cancelled altogether.

A public meeting is being held in Blanchardstown this evening, where speakers are expected to urge a boycott of the games and voice opposition to what organisers describe as the sportswashing of genocide.

Stuart Gilhooly, solicitor with the Players Football Association of Ireland is one of the speakers, he says there is a motion going to an FAI EGM to stop the game:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Éireann works (2)
News

Works ongoing to restore water supply in Gaoth Dobhair

9 June 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Top Stories

Appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

9 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation into Glenties boat theft

9 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Burglary of musical equipment in Burt

9 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Éireann works (2)
News

Works ongoing to restore water supply in Gaoth Dobhair

9 June 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Top Stories

Appeal for witnesses after Letterkenny RTC

9 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation into Glenties boat theft

9 June 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Burglary of musical equipment in Burt

9 June 2026
Break In Burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating Drumkeen burglary

9 June 2026
Newry Crown Court
Top Stories, Audio, News

Jeffrey Donaldson police interviews to be played at his trial today

9 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube