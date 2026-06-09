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Ferguson speaks in favour of repealing homeless criminalisation

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson has spoken in support of repealing elements of the Vagrancy Act during discussion on the NI Assembly’s new Justice legislation.

The Vagrancy Act, first introduced in 1824, was landmark legislation that criminalised homelessness.

Still in law today, Ms Ferguson confirmed the PSNI have not used clauses within the legislation to make an arrest to date.

The number of households experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland has risen to over 33,000.

The Sinn Féin MLA said that there should be more collaboration with the community and voluntary sector on the matter:

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