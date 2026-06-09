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Former FSAI chief backs Mullooly on Brazilian beef ban

A claim made by Midlands North-west MEP Ciaran Mullooly that it is not technically possible for Brazil to be placed on a list of safe countries to export beef into Ireland has been backed by the former chair of the European Food Safety Authority, Patrick Wall.

Former Chair of the Food Safety Authority of Irleland Mr Wall, said that ‘it’s not possible’ for Brazilian exporters to satisfy rules on traceability which are due to come in during September.

Mr Mullooly has written to the EU commissioner for health and animal welfare urging him to ensure the ban on Brazilian beef entering Ireland remains.

He says that Ireland cannot accept a situation that allows it:

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