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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Fresh appointments announced in Letterkenny-Milford and Donegal Municipal Districts

Independent Cllr Pauric McGarvey has been elected as the new Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

He takes over the role from Ciaran Brogan, with Cllr McGarvey saying it is an honour to take on the position.

The new Leas Cathaoirleach is Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh.

Councillor McGarvey says he is looking forward to the year ahead in the role, focusing on supporting communities across the district.

Meanwhile, Cllr Jimmy Brogan has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District.

He was proposed by Cllr Michael Boyle, who has been appointed as his deputy, and seconded by Cllr Niamh Kennedy.

Councillor Brogan says it is a privilege to take on the role, having been elected to the council just two years ago:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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