Gardaí investigating Drumkeen burglary

Gardaí are investigating an incident of Burglary which took place in Drumkeen.

This happened in the area of Callancor between 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 27, and 7pm on Wednesday June, 3.

A house in that area, which was temporarily vacant between those dates, was entered after the kitchen window was smashed.

A locked inner door was forced open, and a substantial amount of cash was stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity, vehicles, or people in that area between those dates to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.