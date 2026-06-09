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Letterkenny Urban Adventure Sports Park officially opened

The Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny has officially unveiled a major new urban sports and events space following the opening of the Letterkenny Urban Adventure Sports Park.

The facility, which was officially opened yesterday by Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Cllr Ciaran Brogan, includes a purpose-built pump track for bicycles and skateboards, as well as an outdoor performance area for events and festivals.

The project was delivered in partnership between Donegal County Council and Donegal Sports Partnership, with funding support from the North West Regional Assembly and local authority investment, bringing total funding to almost €500,000.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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