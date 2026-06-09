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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Over 10,000 learner drivers now on Donegal roads

The number of learner drivers on Donegal roads has continued to rise, with new figures showing a year-on-year increase of 251.

Data released by the Road Safety Authority shows there were 10,123 learner permit holders in Donegal at the end of March 2026, up from 9,872 the previous year.

Across the country, learner driver numbers have also increased, with more than 388,000 people now holding learner permits nationwide.

The Irish Road Haulage Association says the figures point to ongoing delays in driver testing and claims the RSA is failing to keep pace with demand.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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