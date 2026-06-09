Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Political condemnation of Belfast knife attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious knife attack in North Belfast.

It happened in the Kinnaird Avenue area shortly after half 10 last night.

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital with significant injuries to his face, neck and back.

Footage of the incident is circulating on social media, and the PSNI is urging the public not to share it.

In a statement, all five Executive party leaders at the Stormont Assembly have condemned the attack.

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has also condemned the scenes describing them  as ‘sickening’.

Cllr Carl Whyte represents the Castle area of north Belfast. He is paying tribute to residents who intervened:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Transport Hub Concept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns emerge over use of new Letterkenny transport hub by town buses

9 June 2026
Learner Driver
News, Top Stories

Over 10,000 learner drivers now on Donegal roads

9 June 2026
farm famers sheep
News

Good Agricultural Practice inspections in Donegal fall short of target

9 June 2026
1. CWP397_DCC_letterkenny_Openings_M
News

Letterkenny Urban Adventure Sports Park officially opened

9 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Transport Hub Concept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns emerge over use of new Letterkenny transport hub by town buses

9 June 2026
Learner Driver
News, Top Stories

Over 10,000 learner drivers now on Donegal roads

9 June 2026
farm famers sheep
News

Good Agricultural Practice inspections in Donegal fall short of target

9 June 2026
1. CWP397_DCC_letterkenny_Openings_M
News

Letterkenny Urban Adventure Sports Park officially opened

9 June 2026
stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Political condemnation of Belfast knife attack

9 June 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in Derry

9 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube