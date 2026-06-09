Political condemnation of Belfast knife attack

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious knife attack in North Belfast.

It happened in the Kinnaird Avenue area shortly after half 10 last night.

A man in his 40s is in a serious condition in hospital with significant injuries to his face, neck and back.

Footage of the incident is circulating on social media, and the PSNI is urging the public not to share it.

In a statement, all five Executive party leaders at the Stormont Assembly have condemned the attack.

British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has also condemned the scenes describing them as ‘sickening’.

Cllr Carl Whyte represents the Castle area of north Belfast. He is paying tribute to residents who intervened: