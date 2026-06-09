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Public toilets proposal for Swan Park in Buncrana under consideration

Public toilets could be provided at Swan Park in Buncrana under a proposal now being explored by Donegal County Council.

Cllr Terry Crossan says the Climate and Environment SPC has agreed to examine the possibility of installing modular toilet facilities at the popular amenity.

While the Buncrana Anglers Association currently makes its premises available, those facilities are not open full-time.

Cllr Crossan believes modular units could provide an interim solution while a permanent facility is developed:

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