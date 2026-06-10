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Gender discrimination claim dismissed by WRC in Letterkenny childcare case

A gender discrimination claim taken by a transgender childcare worker in Letterkenny has been dismissed by the Workplace Relations Commission.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, the worker challenged her dismissal from a childcare facility at the Craoibhín Community Enterprise Centre after failing her probation period in 2024.

The WRC heard that the termination followed complaints from parents relating to two separate incidents, including an allegation that a child was offered “a free kiss” as a prize and another where a child was released to an adult without their identity being checked.

The worker was suspended on pay while an investigation was carried out and subsequently argued that the initial complaint was indicative of gender discrimination. However, the WRC did not uphold the complaint.

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