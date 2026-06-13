Bonagee United in Junior Cup action today



Bonagee United FC Sunday are in FAI Junior Cup Round 3 action today, facing Gorey Rangers of the Wexford Football League Premier Division.

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They travel to Ramstown having progressed in the previous two rounds after a 2-0 victory away from home against Clonmel Celtic and a 2-1 victory at the Dry Arch against Rathkeale AFC Junior A.

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Gorey Rangers enter the tie having secured the domestic league in May after a 0-0 draw with title rivals North End United.

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They progressed to this round of the cup having knocked out Knocknacarra FC Senior Men’s of Galway with a 2-1 win away from home.

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The match kicks off at 5pm.