Donegal minors win the Paul McGirr Cup Final – reaction from winning manager Karl Lacey

Donegal were one point winners at the end of an exciting Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Tier 2 (Paul McGirr Cup) Final as they edged out Louth by 1-15 to 1-14 at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Donegal had the better of things in the first half and led 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Louth fought back and actually took the lead in the 40th minute when Conor Marron found the back of the net.

The sides were level 24 minutes into the second half, but a goal from Mark Wilkinson proved crucial and paved the way for a memorable Donegal success.

Paddy Hunter spoke to the Donegal manager Karl Lacey afterwards and began by putting it to him that Louth had given them quite a game.