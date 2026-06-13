Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

GAA: Derry are out of All-Ireland Football Championship after home defeat

Derry’s All-Ireland SFC journey came to an end for another year as they were beat 1-24 to 1-20 by Meath in their Round 2B encounter at Celtic Park.

Meath had more possession in a first half that saw the sides trooping off all square at 1-9 apiece. Donal Keoghan got the Meath goal while the green flag was raised for Derry’s goal from teenager James Sargent who finished from close range.

Both teams were temporarily reduced to 13 men after two black cards were shown to each side.

The sides were level at 1-14 each on 45 minutes but Meath – with James Conlon to the fore (he scored seven points) – had the edge in the final quarter and ran out victorious by four points.

Meath will now join Donegal, Kerry and Monaghan in the Round 3 draw, which will take place on Monday morning. Derry are out.

Michael McMullan filed this full-time report:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vape
News

‘Spiked’ vapes emerging as new trend

13 June 2026
Football 070223
News, Audio

Vigilance urged on domestic abuse during World Cup

13 June 2026
king charles
News, Top Stories

Derry-Strabane police officer awarded King’s Police Medal in Birthday Honours

13 June 2026
I-Love-Inishowen-Day-2026-Press-Image
News, Top Stories

“I Love Inishowen Day” returns for 2026 celebration

13 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Vape
News

‘Spiked’ vapes emerging as new trend

13 June 2026
Football 070223
News, Audio

Vigilance urged on domestic abuse during World Cup

13 June 2026
king charles
News, Top Stories

Derry-Strabane police officer awarded King’s Police Medal in Birthday Honours

13 June 2026
I-Love-Inishowen-Day-2026-Press-Image
News, Top Stories

“I Love Inishowen Day” returns for 2026 celebration

13 June 2026
rory gallaher fest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister in contact over Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival fears

13 June 2026
protest
News, Top Stories

Derry rally today in response to recent violent disorder across Northern Ireland

13 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube