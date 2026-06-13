GAA: Derry are out of All-Ireland Football Championship after home defeat

Derry’s All-Ireland SFC journey came to an end for another year as they were beat 1-24 to 1-20 by Meath in their Round 2B encounter at Celtic Park.

Meath had more possession in a first half that saw the sides trooping off all square at 1-9 apiece. Donal Keoghan got the Meath goal while the green flag was raised for Derry’s goal from teenager James Sargent who finished from close range.

Both teams were temporarily reduced to 13 men after two black cards were shown to each side.

The sides were level at 1-14 each on 45 minutes but Meath – with James Conlon to the fore (he scored seven points) – had the edge in the final quarter and ran out victorious by four points.

Meath will now join Donegal, Kerry and Monaghan in the Round 3 draw, which will take place on Monday morning. Derry are out.

Michael McMullan filed this full-time report: