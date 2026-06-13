LGFA: Second-half surge sees Dublin beat Donegal

Donegal suffer defeat on the road to Dublin 2-13 to 0-5 in Group 3 Round 2 in the LGFA TG4 Senior Championship at Parnell Park.

The game began a tightly contested affair with James Daly’s Donegal keeping pace with Dublin through the first half, matching the rate of scoring for the opening half-hour before Dublin created breathing space going into the break leading 0-6 to 0-4.

The match swung decisively in Dublin’s favour immediately after the restart. Just a minute into the second half, midfielder Niamh Hetherton broke through to rattle the Donegal net, shifting momentum firmly into Dublin’s hands.

The hosts showed their superiority throughout the rest of the half, racking up eight unanswered scores including a second goal from left-half-forward Caoimhe O’Connor in the 65th minute.

Donegal’s solitary score of the half came late on through Eva Gallagher, who was a bright spark for the visitors throughout the game, finishing with a personal tally of four points in the tie.