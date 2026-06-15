Former Garda jailed for dangerous driving causing death

A former Garda has been jailed for 6 years for dangerous driving causing death, after a fatal hit-and-run in County Louth.

Michael Ball was sentenced to seven years in prison with the final year suspended, after pleading guilty to causing the death of Niall MacEneaney on the Rathmullen Road in Drogheda in March 2024.

The former officer was also banned from driving for 12 years.

Niall Mac Eneaney was killed in a hit-and-run on the Rathmullen Road in Drogheda in the early hours of the 17 March 2024.

The well-known local GAA man was walking home from a night out with friends at the time.

Michael Ball, with an address at Middletown, Malin Head, Co Donegal pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing his death, and failing to remain at the scene.

He was off duty and driving his personal vehicle prior to the fatal collision.

The case was investigated by the Garda Ombudsman – and Fiosrú’s Family Liaison Officer continues to liaise with Mr MacEneaney’s family and the Coroners Court, in advance of a forthcoming inquest into the death.