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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

McConalogue says Public Expenditure Minister’s meeting with DCC was crucial in the drive for Ten-T progress

Last week’s visit to Letterkenny by Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers was a very important development in the push to secure progress on the Ten-T Route Improvement Project.

That’s according to Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue, who says Minister Chambers’ meeting with Donegal County Council officials and elected members was extremely positive.

The project aims to deliver over 100 kilometres of upgraded roads across three key sections – the Twin Towns By-Pass, Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, and Manorcunningham to Lifford, linking with the A5 in Strabane.

Minister Jack Chambers previously served as a Junior Minister in the Department of Transport, with Minister McConalogue saying that means he is extremely familiar with the details of the TEN-T project, and is aware of how important its delivery is.

While in Donegal for the Letterkenny Chamber President’s Lunch, the Public Expenditure Minister was briefed on the recent progress with the TEN-T, which recently advanced to the planning stage.

In his keynote address at the event, Minister Chambers talked about the importance of the TEN-T improvements for Letterkenny and the North-West, saying with ever rising global instability and uncertainty, it is essential that the services and public infrastructure people need and expect are delivered.

He acknowledged the Donegal TEN-T has the potential to completely transform the connectivity of the region, and needs to be delivered without delay.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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