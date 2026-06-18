1,500 households sought for major all-island food and health study

It’s hoped a new all-island household food study will help people get access to healthier, more sustainable diets.

Universities north and south of the border, including Ulster University, are undertaking the research, which aims to capture data on eating patterns, food habits and people’s access to local supermarkets.

They’re looking for around 1,500 households to take part.

UCD Associate Professor Aifric O’Sullivan, says they want to understand what barriers prevent people from eating more healthily: