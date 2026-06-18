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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Annagry Post Office facing closure

It’s emerged the Post Office in Annagry is facing possible closure. The current postmistress is retiring in a number of weeks, and while a number of people have expressed an interest in taking over the contract, all say the terms and conditions on offer are not sufficient.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig has sought and secured a meeting with Minister Charlie McConalogue, who has responsibility for the postal service.

He says every effort must be made to ensure this vital community service isn’t lost……………

 

Listen to the full interview here –

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